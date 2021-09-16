Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 126,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 183,354 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,441,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.68.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

