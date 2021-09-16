Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060,645 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.69% of Douglas Emmett worth $99,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 110.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 63,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 82,223 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEI remained flat at $$32.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,370. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 121.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

