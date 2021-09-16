Dragon Coins (DRG) Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $35.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00063666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00143154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.89 or 0.00816915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00047183 BTC.

DRG is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

