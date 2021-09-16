DragonVein (DVC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $102,466.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $102,466.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,637.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.68 or 0.01338611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.97 or 0.00545713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00329077 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00044627 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001209 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

