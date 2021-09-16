Drax Group (LON:DRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $475.60

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 475.60 ($6.21) and last traded at GBX 466.06 ($6.09), with a volume of 214044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438.60 ($5.73).

DRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 509 ($6.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 417.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 418.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -22.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.88%.

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

