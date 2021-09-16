Drep [new] Price Hits $0.71 on Major Exchanges (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $28.37 million and $4.79 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00143240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.62 or 0.00818794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047389 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

