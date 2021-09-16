DREP [old] (DREP) Price Hits $1.96 on Exchanges

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00063616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00143190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.57 or 0.00815880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

