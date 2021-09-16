DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Miles Roberts Sells 702,089 Shares

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) insider Miles Roberts sold 702,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total transaction of £3,208,546.73 ($4,191,986.84).

SMDS traded up GBX 1.23 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 457.63 ($5.98). 5,276,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,821. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68. DS Smith Plc has a one year low of GBX 269.20 ($3.52) and a one year high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 434.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 423.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMDS shares. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Shore Capital lifted their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 492.80 ($6.44).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

