DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.78

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.78 and last traded at $133.11, with a volume of 18072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSDVY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average is $114.11.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

