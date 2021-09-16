Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 64,248 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,000. Apple comprises 0.8% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 169,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,688,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $149.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

