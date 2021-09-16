DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026588 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007673 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

