DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Up 7.6% This Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.08 or 0.00035525 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $17.72 million and $1.05 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00074623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00124813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00180661 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.31 or 0.07508048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,100.86 or 1.00058794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.25 or 0.00897086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002795 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.