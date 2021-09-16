Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.78. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,368. Ducommun has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $587.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ducommun by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ducommun by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ducommun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.