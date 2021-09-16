Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 56.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

DUK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.80. The company had a trading volume of 47,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.