Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,175,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,670,000 after buying an additional 140,973 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

