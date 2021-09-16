Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.37 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $429.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. Duluth has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duluth stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duluth were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

