Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.25

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 2069871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -86.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after buying an additional 5,798,662 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $9,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

