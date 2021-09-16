Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $170.40 and last traded at $170.03. Approximately 2,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 323,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

