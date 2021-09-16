DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

