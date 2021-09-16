Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €41.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.70 ($51.41).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €42.14 ($49.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is €39.92 and its 200-day moving average is €36.38. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($51.86).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

