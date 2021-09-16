Dvision Network Price Reaches $0.49 (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001025 BTC on exchanges. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $102.34 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00140235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.98 or 0.00802666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

