DWF Group (LON:DWF) Shares Up 2.3%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.50 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.47). 35,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 256,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.44).

A number of brokerages have commented on DWF. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of DWF Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £366.02 million and a PE ratio of -9.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.61%.

In other news, insider Michele Cicchett sold 184,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £188,698.98 ($246,536.43).

DWF Group Company Profile (LON:DWF)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

