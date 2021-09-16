DXdao (DXD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.59 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, DXdao has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $133,573.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $579.66 or 0.01208556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DXdao

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

