Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 6,531 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

STIP stock opened at $105.96 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average is $106.09.

