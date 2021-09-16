Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 6,776 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after buying an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $401,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 133,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.56 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.