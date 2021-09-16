Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 17,845 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.30% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 115,313 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 44,426 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 51,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Shares of HNDL opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.