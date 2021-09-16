Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.34% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVEM opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.