Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,589,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 446,913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.55 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.35.

