Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 189.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

