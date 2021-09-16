Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

