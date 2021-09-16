Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $289.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

