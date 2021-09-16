Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,222.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $572.11 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $537.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

