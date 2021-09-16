Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 651 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $4,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 760,656 shares of company stock worth $190,459,797 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock opened at $256.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.88, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

