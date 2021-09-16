Dynamic Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $9.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,816.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.60 or 0.07477709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.55 or 0.00390129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $640.40 or 0.01339282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00121606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.82 or 0.00541267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.64 or 0.00553448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.07 or 0.00328489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.