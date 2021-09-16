Dynatronics (DYNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

