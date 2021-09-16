e-Gulden Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $112.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00392816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,442 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,180 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.