e-Money Price Reaches $1.06 on Exchanges (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 47.4% against the dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $20.97 million and approximately $413,768.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00072893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00121028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00175950 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.58 or 0.07472494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,581.57 or 0.99998475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.23 or 0.00853741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002778 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.