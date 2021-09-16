E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.66 ($13.72).

EOAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €11.05 ($13.00) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.11. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.