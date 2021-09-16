E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the August 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 12,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,117. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.