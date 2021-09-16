E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the August 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 12,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,117. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
