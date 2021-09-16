E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Short Interest Down 52.9% in August

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of E-Qure stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $870,660.00, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.57. E-Qure has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Get E-Qure alerts:

About E-Qure

E-QURE Corp. engages in providing medical devices. Its product includes the Bioelectrical Signal Therapy, which is used to treat chronic wounds which include Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure (Decubitus) Ulcers and Vascular (Arterial and Venous) Leg Ulcers. The company was founded on August 31, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for E-Qure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Qure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.