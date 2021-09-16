E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Short Interest Down 52.9% in August

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of E-Qure stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $870,660.00, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.57. E-Qure has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About E-Qure
