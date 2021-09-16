Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $136.40 and last traded at $136.81. 13,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 383,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $829,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $2,179,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $2,252,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2,003.7% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

