EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 1,650 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $203.89. 74,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,461. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.73 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

