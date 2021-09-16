EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 1,925 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.24. 61,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.