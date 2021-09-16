EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 2,866 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 130.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,890. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

