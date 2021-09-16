EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 967 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,956 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after acquiring an additional 651,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 576,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.43. 12,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.91 and a 200-day moving average of $247.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

