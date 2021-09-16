EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.18. 180,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,545,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

