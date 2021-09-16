EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 1,502 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for about 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in The Boeing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,597 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in The Boeing by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $214.25. The stock had a trading volume of 177,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,289,346. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.59. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

