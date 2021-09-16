EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 6,925 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.01. 334,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,798,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $242.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.