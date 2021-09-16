EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 958,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,462,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $340.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

