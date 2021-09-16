EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.3% in the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,794,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 321.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.81. 405,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,236,858. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $181.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.